Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Invests $7.38 Million in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,133 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $7,382,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,421.00 to $1,466.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,195.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded United Rentals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,101.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded United Rentals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,226.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on URI

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.15, for a total value of $1,699,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,869,155.30. The trade was a 19.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI opened at $1,080.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company's 50 day moving average is $1,067.76 and its 200 day moving average is $925.23. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.59 and a 12-month high of $1,177.67.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $12.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.53 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 15.67%.United Rentals's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 48.35 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. United Rentals's payout ratio is 18.92%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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