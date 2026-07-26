Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 28,333 Shares of AECOM $ACM

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,310 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 28,333 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of AECOM worth $12,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of AECOM by 6.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company's stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 189.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 13.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at AECOM

In other news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor purchased 1,420 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.12 per share, with a total value of $100,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,053 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,329.36. This represents a 1.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni purchased 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.63 per share, for a total transaction of $298,341.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president directly owned 153,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,890.98. This represents a 2.83% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,869 shares of company stock valued at $699,391 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $70.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. AECOM has a 52 week low of $66.28 and a 52 week high of $135.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average of $83.25.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. AECOM's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. AECOM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered AECOM from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on AECOM from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AECOM from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AECOM

About AECOM

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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