Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 54,482 Shares of PTC Inc. $PTC

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,266 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 54,482 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in PTC were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $295,399,000. Tensor Edge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,132,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 43,300 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in PTC by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,304 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 87,448 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at PTC

In other PTC news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,462.30. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 price objective on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PTC from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $170.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

PTC Price Performance

PTC opened at $139.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.50 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.65.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. PTC had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 41.67%.The company had revenue of $600.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.420 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.630-2.210 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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