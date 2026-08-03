Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 70,008 Shares of Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its position in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,216 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 70,008 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Bruker were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bruker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,336 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,465,319 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $61,162,000 after buying an additional 758,301 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 366,204 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $15,285,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,232 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRKR. Barclays lifted their target price on Bruker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Bruker

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $62.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. Bruker Corporation has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $65.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The firm had revenue of $823.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Bruker's payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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