Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $945,000 in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 815 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,288.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,123.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,263.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,268.76.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,477.47.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total value of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,408. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total transaction of $11,964,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,444,309.36. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,064 shares of company stock worth $34,814,142. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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