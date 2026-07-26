Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Raises Stock Position in Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) by 156.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp's holdings in Casey's General Stores were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 179,938.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,659,164 shares of the company's stock worth $1,469,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,687 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Casey's General Stores by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,068,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $590,671,000 after buying an additional 310,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,438 shares of the company's stock worth $420,416,000 after buying an additional 52,250 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 572,152 shares of the company's stock worth $316,234,000 after buying an additional 64,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Casey's General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company's stock.

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Casey's General Stores Price Performance

CASY stock opened at $861.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $821.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $742.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $490.00 and a 1 year high of $927.85.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.33 billion. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.07%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Casey's General Stores's payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CASY. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Casey's General Stores in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $896.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Casey's General Stores from $950.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Casey's General Stores from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Casey's General Stores to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $975.00 target price on shares of Casey's General Stores and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey's General Stores currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $940.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CASY

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey's General Stores

In other news, Director Allison M. Wing sold 530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.58, for a total transaction of $443,917.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,547,918.36. The trade was a 14.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,334,400. This represents a 23.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,243 shares of company stock worth $24,421,877. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

Further Reading

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