London Co. of Virginia Acquires 77,088 Shares of Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,342 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 77,088 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 1.32% of Qualys worth $40,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Qualys by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 86.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $162,976.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,335,245.87. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Thomas Berquist sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $103,994.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $750,995.75. This trade represents a 12.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,846 shares of company stock valued at $9,239,073. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Qualys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qualys from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Qualys from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualys

Qualys Price Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $137.48 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $167.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.13 and a 200 day moving average of $110.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. Qualys had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $175.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.440-7.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc NASDAQ: QLYS is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

Further Reading

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