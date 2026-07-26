London Co. of Virginia Buys 89,242 Shares of Haemonetics Corporation $HAE

London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE - Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 89,242 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.76% of Haemonetics worth $19,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 582 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Haemonetics Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $78.56 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.17. Haemonetics Corporation has a 1 year low of $47.31 and a 1 year high of $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $336.83 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 7.29%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Haemonetics has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.258-5.307 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Corporation will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Haemonetics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Haemonetics

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood management solutions that support the collection, processing and transfusion of blood and blood products. The company's offerings are designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency for blood centers, hospitals and plasma collection facilities. Haemonetics serves healthcare providers worldwide by delivering integrated systems, software and consumables that address critical needs throughout the continuum of blood management.

The company's product portfolio includes automated apheresis and plasma collection systems, surgical blood salvage and coagulation monitoring devices, and pathogen reduction technologies.

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