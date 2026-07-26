London Co. of Virginia Cuts Stock Position in Somnigroup International Inc. $SGI

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in shares of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI - Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,177,857 shares of the company's stock after selling 294,955 shares during the period. Somnigroup International comprises 1.4% of London Co. of Virginia's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. London Co. of Virginia owned 1.51% of Somnigroup International worth $234,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Somnigroup International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,323,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Somnigroup International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,814,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Somnigroup International by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,046,320 shares of the company's stock worth $224,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,485 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Somnigroup International by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,232,152 shares of the company's stock worth $110,007,000 after acquiring an additional 685,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Somnigroup International in the 4th quarter valued at $52,804,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SGI. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Somnigroup International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Somnigroup International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Somnigroup International in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Somnigroup International from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Somnigroup International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SGI

Somnigroup International Stock Performance

NYSE:SGI opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. Somnigroup International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $98.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.24.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Somnigroup International had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Somnigroup International Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Somnigroup International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Somnigroup International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Somnigroup International Profile

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

Further Reading

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