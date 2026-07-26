London Co. of Virginia Has $41.82 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,824 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.29% of Deckers Outdoor worth $41,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,614 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 165.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,914 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,306 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday. Argus set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $133.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $117.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $96.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm's 50 day moving average is $106.13 and its 200 day moving average is $106.04. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $126.50.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.350-7.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Deckers Outdoor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deckers beat Q1 earnings estimates, with EPS of $0.94 versus $0.88 expected, and revenue topped $1 billion for the first time, helped by continued strength in HOKA and UGG. Business Wire earnings release

Deckers beat Q1 earnings estimates, with EPS of $0.94 versus $0.88 expected, and revenue topped $1 billion for the first time, helped by continued strength in HOKA and UGG. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year EPS outlook to $7.35-$7.50 and highlighted stronger direct-to-consumer performance, suggesting management still sees healthy demand and better profitability potential. MSN forecast raise article

The company raised its full-year EPS outlook to $7.35-$7.50 and highlighted stronger direct-to-consumer performance, suggesting management still sees healthy demand and better profitability potential. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive overall, but several lowered price targets after the report, including Truist, Needham, Telsey, and Baird, reflecting a more cautious near-term valuation view rather than a major change in the long-term story. Benzinga analyst update

Analysts remain constructive overall, but several lowered price targets after the report, including Truist, Needham, Telsey, and Baird, reflecting a more cautious near-term valuation view rather than a major change in the long-term story. Negative Sentiment: Shares are reacting to guidance and cost concerns: investors were disappointed that tariff and freight pressures are expected to weigh on margins, and the stock fell even after the earnings beat. Zacks margin pressure article

Shares are reacting to guidance and cost concerns: investors were disappointed that tariff and freight pressures are expected to weigh on margins, and the stock fell even after the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary from The Wall Street Journal noted that sales growth slowed in the quarter, which reinforces concerns that growth may be moderating even as HOKA continues to perform well. WSJ sales growth article

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

Further Reading

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