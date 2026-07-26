London Co. of Virginia Lowers Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST - Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,707 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 14,337 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.84% of Casella Waste Systems worth $42,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,549 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,166.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,429 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 44,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.7%

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 812.71 and a beta of 0.74. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $111.48. The stock's fifty day moving average is $90.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.31.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.38%.The business had revenue of $457.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 2,305 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $201,825.80. Following the sale, the director owned 14,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,230,042.88. This represents a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edmond Coletta sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 140,118 shares in the company, valued at $12,548,968.08. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.78% of the company's stock.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

Further Reading

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