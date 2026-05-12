Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Has $12.56 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,439 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 6,364 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 4.8% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $12,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 465.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 304.7% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 174 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.43.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $193.86 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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