Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,765 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 24,755 shares during the quarter. O'Reilly Automotive accounts for about 10.2% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $26,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $31,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $32,000. United Community Bank increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 75.0% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial set a $108.00 target price on O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.58. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $86.77 and a one year high of $108.71. The stock's fifty day moving average is $92.57 and its 200-day moving average is $94.58.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $462,404.80. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

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