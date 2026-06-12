Longitude Cayman Ltd. Invests $14.56 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $14,563,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 6.3% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $488.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $380.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.06 and a 52 week high of $546.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.47 billion, a PE ratio of 160.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on AMD to $560 and reiterated a buy rating, calling AMD its “top CPU pick” on expectations that agentic AI will boost demand for server CPUs and related hardware. AMD Stock Rises as BofA Lifts Price Target, Calls it ‘Top CPU Pick’

Bank of America raised its price target on AMD to $560 and reiterated a buy rating, calling AMD its “top CPU pick” on expectations that agentic AI will boost demand for server CPUs and related hardware. Positive Sentiment: Several reports said semiconductor stocks, including AMD, rallied after BofA highlighted a roughly $170 billion opportunity tied to agentic AI workloads, which could support demand for CPUs, GPUs, and data-center infrastructure. Nvidia, AMD, Arm stocks rally as BofA sees $170B agentic AI opportunity

Several reports said semiconductor stocks, including AMD, rallied after BofA highlighted a roughly $170 billion opportunity tied to agentic AI workloads, which could support demand for CPUs, GPUs, and data-center infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimate revisions also turned more constructive, with Erste Group lifting its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings forecasts for AMD, reinforcing the view that profits can keep growing as AI and data-center spending expand.

Analyst estimate revisions also turned more constructive, with Erste Group lifting its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings forecasts for AMD, reinforcing the view that profits can keep growing as AI and data-center spending expand. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage around leaks of faster Zen 6 CPU speeds and pieces arguing AMD still has substantial upside added to the bullish sentiment around the stock.

Media coverage around leaks of faster Zen 6 CPU speeds and pieces arguing AMD still has substantial upside added to the bullish sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s huge 12-month run has prompted some valuation caution, with multiple articles asking whether the stock has run too far after its big gain. That may temper enthusiasm, even though the longer-term AI growth narrative remains intact. Is It Too Late to Buy Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock After Its 12-Month Gain of 300%?

AMD’s huge 12-month run has prompted some valuation caution, with multiple articles asking whether the stock has run too far after its big gain. That may temper enthusiasm, even though the longer-term AI growth narrative remains intact. Negative Sentiment: Some traders are taking profits across AI and semiconductor names, and one report said retail investors were cashing out of AMD and other chip stocks ahead of the SpaceX IPO, adding short-term selling pressure. Retail Is Cashing Out Of Micron, AMD, AI Stocks Ahead Of SpaceX IPO

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $579.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $421.49.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,032 shares of company stock valued at $101,072,366. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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