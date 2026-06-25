Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC Takes $463,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $440.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.3%

AMD stock opened at $518.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $845.55 billion, a PE ratio of 170.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $434.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.31. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.50 and a one year high of $562.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here