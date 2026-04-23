Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 4,910 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,999 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 2.0% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.38% of NXP Semiconductors worth $221,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $6,096,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 149,789 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $34,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 27.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 104,850 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $23,877,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 689,579 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $155,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,426 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,934,514.36. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $225.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $210.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.71. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $176.26 and a 12-month high of $256.36.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. The business's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio is 51.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho restated an "underperform" rating and set a $188.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $248.53.

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About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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