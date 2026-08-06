Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX - Free Report) by 311.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,466 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock after buying an additional 64,671 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.12% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 204.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 177.6% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.80.

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Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $77.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $102.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 3.20%.The firm had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $667.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Louisiana-Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.69%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation NYSE: LPX is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

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