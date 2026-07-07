Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,300 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,702 shares of the technology company's stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ichor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,447 shares of the technology company's stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ichor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,194 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Ichor in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Ichor from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $71.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ICHR

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of ICHR traded down $9.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.58. 239,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,496. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $113.58. The business's 50-day moving average price is $79.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.71.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $251.32 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.28%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In other news, Director Laura A. Black sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,535,059.24. The trade was a 49.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Haugen sold 9,923 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $715,547.53. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,165,441.82. The trade was a 38.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 79,447 shares of company stock worth $5,678,621 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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