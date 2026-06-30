Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 11,400 Ryder System, Inc. $R

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,400 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of R. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company's stock.

Ryder System Trading Up 1.8%

R opened at $265.51 on Tuesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.67 and a 12-month high of $284.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $251.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.35.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Ryder System's payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total transaction of $149,910.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 22,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,781,748.60. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $169,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,067,569.46. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $253.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryder System from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ryder System from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Ryder System from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $249.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ryder System

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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