Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 31,200 Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 1,060,525.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,881,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $236,368,000 after buying an additional 3,881,522 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 37.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,914,316 shares of the company's stock worth $509,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,892 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $108,060,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth about $106,221,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,836,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,731 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FND. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 price target on Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FND

Floor & Decor Stock Down 0.6%

FND opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $58.38. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $92.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bradley Paulsen acquired 5,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 85,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.50. This trade represents a 6.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $733,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 71,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,517.28. The trade was a 17.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Floor & Decor

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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