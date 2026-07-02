Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.55 Million in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 773.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company's stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Chemed by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,024 shares of the company's stock worth $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,935,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CHE. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Chemed from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $501.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chemed

Chemed Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of CHE opened at $481.73 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $431.51 and its 200 day moving average is $425.98. Chemed Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $365.20 and a fifty-two week high of $486.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $657.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.63 earnings per share. Chemed's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.000-24.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Corporation will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Chemed's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total transaction of $842,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,993,927.47. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 1,347 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total value of $602,553.51. Following the sale, the director owned 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,876.74. This trade represents a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company's stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

See Also

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