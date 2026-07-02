Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.55 Million in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,600 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 11.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 805,251 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $113,887,000 after buying an additional 79,956 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,270 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $51,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,555 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 24,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 302,304 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $39,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $895,806.76. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.00.

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DTE Energy Stock Down 1.0%

DTE Energy stock opened at $150.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company's 50-day moving average is $145.74 and its 200-day moving average is $141.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38. DTE Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $126.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.06.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.165 per share. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. DTE Energy's payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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