Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.71 Million in OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 64,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,411 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 85,971 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,980,994 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $80,393,000 after buying an additional 448,993 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 45.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,888 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In other OUTFRONT Media news, EVP James Michael Norton bought 4,130 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.81 per share, for a total transaction of $127,245.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 4,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $127,245.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $160,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,859.76. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $629,600. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $38.00 price target on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded OUTFRONT Media from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

NYSE:OUT opened at $32.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $34.96.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $429.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $431.44 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 9.98%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. OUTFRONT Media's dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

Further Reading

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