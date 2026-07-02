Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,300 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HP. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% in the first quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 35,241 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,761 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company's stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts: Sign Up

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.60. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $41.82.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $932.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.60 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Helmerich & Payne's dividend payout ratio is -26.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore raised Helmerich & Payne from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Helmerich & Payne

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is a leading provider of contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry, specializing primarily in onshore drilling operations. The company designs, engineers and operates a fleet of advanced drilling rigs, including its proprietary FlexRigs, which are engineered for high efficiency, safety and rapid mobilization. Alongside core drilling services, Helmerich & Payne offers well intervention, workover and coiled tubing services, positioning itself as a comprehensive drilling solutions partner for exploration and production companies worldwide.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Helmerich & Payne has grown through innovation and strategic expansion to serve diverse hydrocarbon basins.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Helmerich & Payne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Helmerich & Payne wasn't on the list.

While Helmerich & Payne currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here