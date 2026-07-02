Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $125.15 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 435,200 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $125,146,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.2% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkway Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 540.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkway Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 1,309 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Aegis Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Aegis Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 23,321 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total value of $412,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $995,341.06. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 160,465 shares of company stock worth $8,020,511 over the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $361.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.08 and a 200 day moving average of $333.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.77 and a 1-year high of $408.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $445.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $413.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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