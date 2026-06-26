Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $7.66 Million Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $7,661,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ASML by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,652,618,000 after buying an additional 1,022,532 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,791,982,000 after acquiring an additional 577,448 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 75.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $765,632,000 after acquiring an additional 340,518 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ASML by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,079,948,000 after acquiring an additional 305,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in shares of ASML by 18,861.1% in the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 244,977 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $237,160,000 after acquiring an additional 243,685 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,772.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASML

Key Stories Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,841.18 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $1,622.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1,421.57. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,959.04. The firm has a market cap of $724.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.69 EPS for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

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