Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,220 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 168.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,445 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 31,048 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,080 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 155,842 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,898 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 23,923 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 71,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,116,082.68. This trade represents a 17.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. M. Kong sold 1,551 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $170,610.00. Following the sale, the director owned 100,009 shares in the company, valued at $11,000,990. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,051 shares of company stock valued at $11,333,480. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $133.81 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $135.80. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $105.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 128.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $242.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on KLIC shares. Weiss Ratings raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.25.

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Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

Further Reading

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