Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Organon & Co. $OGN

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,916,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $264,690,000 after purchasing an additional 987,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,597,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,816,000 after acquiring an additional 262,185 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,570,958 shares of the company's stock worth $61,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394,814 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,347,073 shares of the company's stock worth $31,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,295,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,492 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGN. Zacks Research raised Organon & Co. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BNP Paribas Exane restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE OGN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.54. 83,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,581,009. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 99.95% and a net margin of 3.99%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Organon & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Insider Activity at Organon & Co.

In other Organon & Co. news, SVP Lynette Holzbaur acquired 26,448 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $353,080.80. Following the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 52,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,560.85. This trade represents a 100.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

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