Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,157 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 19,713 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $11,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,204,311 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,056,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,622 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,086 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $517,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,230,787 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $13,560,617,000 after acquiring an additional 924,625 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,945 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $247,817,000 after acquiring an additional 791,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,114 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $477,266,000 after acquiring an additional 593,779 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lowe's Companies Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Lowe's Companies stock opened at $229.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.70. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.33 and a twelve month high of $293.06. The stock has a market cap of $128.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is 40.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Evercore cut their price target on Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $313.00 to $303.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $288.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

See Also

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