Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,066 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 4,819 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $11,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 802,990 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $201,801,000 after acquiring an additional 108,813 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,832 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $105,759,000 after acquiring an additional 49,858 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,252 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Lowe's Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $218.19 on Tuesday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.33 and a 1-year high of $293.06. The company has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.67.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The firm had revenue of $20.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Lowe's Companies's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.51%.

Key Lowe's Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Lowe's Companies from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lowe's Companies from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore decreased their target price on Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe's Companies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $283.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

See Also

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