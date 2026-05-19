Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,466 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 7,037 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $43,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 78.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Lowe's Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lowe's Companies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $286.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $283.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $218.19 on Tuesday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.33 and a 1 year high of $293.06. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $237.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.67. The firm has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies's revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.51%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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