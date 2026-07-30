LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA - Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,666,780 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 289,227 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 4.58% of LPL Financial worth $1,103,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 78 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 580.0% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company's stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA opened at $337.78 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.15 and a twelve month high of $403.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.15.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm's revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 23.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 308 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $94,248.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,990. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $395.00 to $391.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $330.00 to $326.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $412.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $397.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm's product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

Further Reading

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