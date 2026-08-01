LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA - Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in LPL Financial were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 33.1% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 46,516 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Teca Partners LP lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 20.6% in the first quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 50,078 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $15,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $5,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company's stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $353.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.50. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.15 and a 52-week high of $403.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.45. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 32.80%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 23.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. LPL Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 308 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $94,248.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,990. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $374.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $395.00 to $391.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $464.00 to $383.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on LPL Financial from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $406.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LPL Financial

Key Stories Impacting LPL Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting LPL Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS rose 29% year over year to $5.84, ahead of the $5.39 consensus, while revenue climbed 35.2% to $5.19 billion versus the $5.04 billion estimate. Net income reached $379 million, or $4.74 per diluted share. LPL Financial Q2 earnings and revenues beat estimates

Adjusted EPS rose 29% year over year to $5.84, ahead of the $5.39 consensus, while revenue climbed 35.2% to $5.19 billion versus the $5.04 billion estimate. Net income reached $379 million, or $4.74 per diluted share. Positive Sentiment: Asset growth and recruiting momentum remained strong. Total client assets rose 34% year over year to $2.6 trillion, advisory assets increased 46% to $1.5 trillion, and organic net new assets totaled $23 billion. Recruited assets grew 35% to $25 billion, while management described the recruiting pipeline as a record and reported 97% asset retention. Why LPL Financial stock is up today

Total client assets rose 34% year over year to $2.6 trillion, advisory assets increased 46% to $1.5 trillion, and organic net new assets totaled $23 billion. Recruited assets grew 35% to $25 billion, while management described the recruiting pipeline as a record and reported 97% asset retention. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns and analyst support improved. LPL resumed repurchases, buying back $309 million of stock in Q2 and planning approximately $300 million in Q3; its board also increased authorization by $2.5 billion. JPMorgan raised its target to $428 and KBW increased its target to $390, with both firms maintaining bullish ratings.

LPL resumed repurchases, buying back $309 million of stock in Q2 and planning approximately $300 million in Q3; its board also increased authorization by $2.5 billion. JPMorgan raised its target to $428 and KBW increased its target to $390, with both firms maintaining bullish ratings. Positive Sentiment: Commonwealth integration expectations improved. The Q4 2026 onboarding remains on track, expected asset retention is approximately 90%, and estimated run-rate EBITDA contribution increased from $410 million to $435 million. LPL shares and Commonwealth update

The Q4 2026 onboarding remains on track, expected asset retention is approximately 90%, and estimated run-rate EBITDA contribution increased from $410 million to $435 million. Neutral Sentiment: LPL declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 14.

LPL declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 14. Negative Sentiment: Higher operating expenses remain a partial offset: core G&A increased 22% year over year to $519 million. In addition, reported data showed 18 insider sales and no insider purchases during the past six months, a potential sentiment headwind.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm's product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

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