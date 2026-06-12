Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 103,931 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 392.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,385 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 103,931 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.4% of Lyell Wealth Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $19,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,020,992,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 411.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 47,955 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 38,583 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 387.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,630 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 36,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 385.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,599,397 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $398,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,440 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Citic Securities lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $103.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

More ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the sale, the director owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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