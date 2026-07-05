MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,820 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 25,239 shares during the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions makes up approximately 1.6% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.69% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $114,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 180.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 986,438 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $122,802,000 after buying an additional 634,903 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 170,782.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 569,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $97,465,000 after buying an additional 568,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $97,397,000. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $90,663,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $335.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTSI

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,620 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.87, for a total value of $1,005,739.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,422,435.72. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO John Kober sold 7,644 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.25, for a total value of $2,746,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,719,191. The trade was a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,096 shares of company stock worth $28,760,941. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

MTSI stock opened at $322.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $358.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.52. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.16 and a 52-week high of $418.90.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. MACOM Technology Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

See Also

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