Madison Asset Management LLC Has $5.33 Million Position in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,562 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 54,057 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of FormFactor worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,806,905 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $96,586,000 after purchasing an additional 108,487 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,404,854 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $87,585,000 after purchasing an additional 500,156 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,397,161 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $87,305,000 after purchasing an additional 73,644 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,640,144 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $59,734,000 after purchasing an additional 55,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,127,928 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $38,812,000 after purchasing an additional 104,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FORM. Weiss Ratings raised FormFactor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities set a $118.00 target price on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Freedom Capital raised FormFactor to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on FormFactor to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $132.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FORM

FormFactor Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of FORM opened at $129.31 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $159.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.77 and a 200-day moving average of $84.08.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 8.14%.The company had revenue of $226.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $225.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. FormFactor's revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aric Brendan Mckinnis sold 3,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $313,034.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,278.80. This represents a 23.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 11,294 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $1,442,469.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 449,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,418,441.80. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,947 shares of company stock worth $3,774,255. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting FormFactor

Here are the key news stories impacting FormFactor this week:

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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