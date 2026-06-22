Maestria Partners LLC Has $24.44 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Maestria Partners LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,170 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises 8.9% of Maestria Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Maestria Partners LLC's holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $24,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SouthState Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 228 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KKR. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $187.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $153.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.53.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $97.01 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 13.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

KKR & Co. Inc. declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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