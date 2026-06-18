Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 21,864 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,088 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,864 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,149,641,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock worth $18,471,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 917.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 6,585,630 shares of the company's stock worth $1,170,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938,343 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock worth $2,814,879,000 after buying an additional 4,373,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,459,068 shares of the company's stock worth $792,610,000 after buying an additional 3,854,452 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. Following the sale, the director owned 55,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,803,520. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $130.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.68 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.61 and a 200 day moving average of $153.02.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research downgraded Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Stories

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