Main Street Research LLC Makes New $641,000 Investment in onsemi $ON

Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,350 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ON. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in onsemi by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in onsemi in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get onsemi alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of onsemi in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $103.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on onsemi

onsemi Trading Up 4.4%

onsemi stock opened at $97.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.18 and a 200 day moving average of $81.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.56 and a 12-month high of $134.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America said onsemi’s proposed Synaptics deal could create long-term synergies and help build a more complete edge-AI portfolio, reinforcing the strategic case for the acquisition. Article Title

Bank of America said onsemi’s proposed Synaptics deal could create long-term synergies and help build a more complete edge-AI portfolio, reinforcing the strategic case for the acquisition. Positive Sentiment: Zacks said onsemi’s divestitures support its “Fab Right” plan, which should lower costs, improve manufacturing efficiency, and back margin expansion in AI, auto, and industrial end markets. Article Title

Zacks said onsemi’s divestitures support its “Fab Right” plan, which should lower costs, improve manufacturing efficiency, and back margin expansion in AI, auto, and industrial end markets. Positive Sentiment: Separate market commentary emphasized onsemi’s role as a beneficiary of AI-powered vehicles, with demand expected to rise for memory, processors, sensors, networking, and power chips. Article Title

Separate market commentary emphasized onsemi’s role as a beneficiary of AI-powered vehicles, with demand expected to rise for memory, processors, sensors, networking, and power chips. Neutral Sentiment: onsemi was also mentioned in broader semiconductor coverage and valuation discussions following index inclusion and the Synaptics deal, adding to investor attention but not clearly changing the fundamental outlook. Article Title

onsemi was also mentioned in broader semiconductor coverage and valuation discussions following index inclusion and the Synaptics deal, adding to investor attention but not clearly changing the fundamental outlook. Negative Sentiment: Some of the optimism is offset by a Zacks Research downgrade from “strong-buy” to “hold,” suggesting the rally may face near-term valuation concerns. Article Title

Insider Activity at onsemi

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,011,042. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider onsemi, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and onsemi wasn't on the list.

While onsemi currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here