Main Street Research LLC Takes $4.29 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,981 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,295,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $1,549,000. Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $6,350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,613 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,058,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent reports highlight Arista as a beneficiary of the AI buildout, with demand for high-speed networking gear tied to expanding data center capacity.

Several recent reports highlight Arista as a beneficiary of the AI buildout, with demand for high-speed networking gear tied to expanding data center capacity. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with analysts mostly rating ANET a Buy and some raising price targets, suggesting expectations for continued growth.

Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with analysts mostly rating ANET a Buy and some raising price targets, suggesting expectations for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest remains strong, including unusual call option activity and reports of the stock reaching new highs on AI momentum.

Investor interest remains strong, including unusual call option activity and reports of the stock reaching new highs on AI momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Arista is scheduled to report Q2 2026 results on August 4, which keeps attention on upcoming earnings but is not an immediate catalyst.

Arista is scheduled to report Q2 2026 results on August 4, which keeps attention on upcoming earnings but is not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim, along with another sale by Director Charles Giancarlo, could weigh on sentiment even though the transactions were pre-planned under 10b5-1 arrangements.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,223,652,457.36. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,147,080 shares of company stock valued at $513,396,642. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $184.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company's fifty day moving average price is $159.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.45. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.68 and a 1 year high of $189.82.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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