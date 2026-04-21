Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH Position Lowered by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,757 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 9,958 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Manhattan Associates worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 448.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 137 shares of the software maker's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company's stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MANH. Citigroup upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MANH

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.8%

MANH stock opened at $133.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $137.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.70. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.06 and a fifty-two week high of $247.22.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $270.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.69 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 75.61%. Manhattan Associates's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Manhattan Associates, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Manhattan Associates wasn't on the list.

While Manhattan Associates currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here