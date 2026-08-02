Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH Shares Bought by Henshaw Capital LLC

Henshaw Capital LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,535 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the quarter. Henshaw Capital LLC's holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 25.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,871 shares of the software maker's stock worth $67,208,000 after purchasing an additional 103,620 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 36,326 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $614,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 479.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 454,095 shares of the software maker's stock worth $60,449,000 after buying an additional 375,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,166 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $9,340,000 after buying an additional 12,930 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 5,139 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $1,004,828.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,676 shares in the company, valued at $10,886,328.28. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Andrew Clark sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $146,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,638 shares in the company, valued at $13,596,479.26. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $239.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Manhattan Associates from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $209.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $191.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business's fifty day moving average price is $150.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.48. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.06 and a 12 month high of $227.43.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $297.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.03 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 86.72% and a net margin of 18.67%.Manhattan Associates's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Manhattan Associates this week:

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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