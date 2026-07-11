Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Makes New $48.30 Million Investment in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 134,634 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $48,305,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Domino's Pizza as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Domino's Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,183,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 68.3% in the second quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 1,594 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,964 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $36,480,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 36.9% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,135 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 17.3% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.01, for a total value of $144,643.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,637.52. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $611,451. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DPZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domino's Pizza from $430.00 to $395.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on Domino's Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Domino's Pizza from $465.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research reduced their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $525.00 to $445.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $405.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ

Domino's Pizza Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.46. 624,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,736. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $310.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 12-month low of $282.00 and a 12-month high of $496.00.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.89%.The firm's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.99 EPS for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $1.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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