Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 42,724 Shares of TransUnion $TRU

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,752 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 42,724 shares during the period. TransUnion makes up approximately 1.7% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of TransUnion worth $45,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 367 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research set a $100.00 target price on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRU

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $35,965.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,067.59. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $359,650.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 84,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,093,262.23. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 18,729 shares of company stock worth $1,387,839 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $66.32 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $65.24 and a twelve month high of $99.39. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 14.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

Further Reading

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