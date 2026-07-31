Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,530 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 9,453 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 6,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $1,703,243.52. Following the sale, the vice president owned 16,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,543,058. This trade represents a 27.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $174.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $344.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $298.69.

Read Our Latest Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $314.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.52. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $326.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $272.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.91. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.36%.The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 43.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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