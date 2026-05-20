Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,242 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,777 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in GE Vernova by 1.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 23.9% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

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Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GEV. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho set a $714.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. China Renaissance raised shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Argus set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

View Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $1,010.87 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.56 and a 52 week high of $1,181.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $271.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.51. The stock's fifty day moving average is $966.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $782.12.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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