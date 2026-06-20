Mariner Investment Group LLC Invests $109.83 Million in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $109,830,000. Alphabet comprises 6.4% of Mariner Investment Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Towne Trust Company N.A grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $376.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 160,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,344,604 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $367.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.33 and a twelve month high of $404.47. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $364.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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