Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,036 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Oracle were worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $132.35 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $180.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.28. The company has a market capitalization of $381.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Arete Research set a $255.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

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About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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