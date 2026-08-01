Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,574 shares of the company's stock after selling 125,101 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Marriott International worth $81,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Marriott International Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of MAR opened at $372.95 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.76 and a 12-month high of $410.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $379.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.20.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. Marriott International's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's payout ratio is 30.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $388.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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