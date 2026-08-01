Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Sold by SummitTX Capital L.P.

SummitTX Capital L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 85.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,041 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Marriott International were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $372.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.76 and a 1 year high of $410.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $379.52 and a 200-day moving average of $354.20.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The company's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $336.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $353.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $388.59.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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